Ancelotti: “You’ll see a different team in the Osasuna and City games”

Following a disappointing 2-0 loss at Real Sociedad in LaLiga, Carlo Ancelotti analysed the match as so: “This was not the best preparation for the games we have coming up, because losing always hurts. It’s true that players are more focused on the Osasuna and Manchester City games. You’ll see a different team in those next two games, definitely. We’ll be ready. Our level has dropped in LaLiga, but we have two more competitions to fight in. Today, the first half was decent but then we conceded the 1-0 goal and it all went wrong from there. Our second half was not good and I hope this was the last poor performance.”

Ancelotti on Militão’s mistake

After another mistake from Militão, Ancelotti was asked about the Brazilian and simply replied: “He has to wake up, soon.”

Ancelotti on absences for Osasuna

Asked about the state of the squad ahead of the Copa del Rey final, he said: “There were a few tough challenges in this intense match, but the only absentee we have is Mendy. Everyone who missed this game should be there on Saturday I think.”