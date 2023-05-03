Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Sociedad post-game + big picture Q&A

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:
- Should the kids have played more?
- The case for Mariano Diaz to *not* start
- Eden Hazard
- A discussion on Sergio Arribas and Alvaro Rodriguez’s performances / future
- Alvaro’s call ups
- Real Sociedad’s performance
- The performances of Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger
- Performances of the midfielders
- The lack of league motivation
- Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes — motivation and scathing review of Militao
- Should Carlo leave at the end of the season?
- La Liga referees
- Real Madrid’s biggest flaw when it comes to squad building
- Are Real Madrid fans spoiled?
- Nacho
- Football identities
- Ancelotti and Sacchi
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Euan McTear (@Emctear)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
