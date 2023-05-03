Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Sociedad post-game + big picture Q&A

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Should the kids have played more?

The case for Mariano Diaz to *not* start

Eden Hazard

A discussion on Sergio Arribas and Alvaro Rodriguez’s performances / future

Alvaro’s call ups

Real Sociedad’s performance

The performances of Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger

Performances of the midfielders

The lack of league motivation

Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes — motivation and scathing review of Militao

Should Carlo leave at the end of the season?

La Liga referees

Real Madrid’s biggest flaw when it comes to squad building

Are Real Madrid fans spoiled?

Nacho

Football identities

Ancelotti and Sacchi

And more.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)