Daily Thread : May 3rd, 2023

Another poor away performance.

Though with the league already settled and rotations to the squad this result is not really all that surprising. This game was summarized in detail in the immediate reaction, 3 stats, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast. Onto the Copa Final.

Some scathing advice for Militao and the defense.

| Ancelotti: "Eder Militão? He has to wake up soon." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 2, 2023

️| Ancelotti: "We are too dependent on Courtois defensively. I don't like that. This has to change." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 2, 2023

Reinforcements needed more than ever.

‼️ Players returning to action on Saturday:



• Alaba ✅

• Benzema ✅

• Camavinga ✅

• Modrić ✅

• Valverde ✅

• Viní Jr. ✅ pic.twitter.com/Pdvg5sxELM — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 2, 2023

Ancelotti: "Luka Modric trained good today, there are GREAT chances he will play the final on Saturday." #rmalive pic.twitter.com/IoHV4GyKMm — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 2, 2023

Shoutout to Take Kubo.