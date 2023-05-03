Las Blancas Podcast: Another day, another comeback win

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over cross-city rivals Madrid CFF in matchday 27 of Liga F.

Talking points:

Toril’s formation change in back-to-back games

Møller’s second consecutive start and Kenti’s 100th game

Las Blancas’ terrible start and the tendency to make mistakes in the last three games

Linda Caicedo’s impact on the side

Tere’s thunderbolt shots

Rachel Kundananji’s runs in behind and difficulties protecting channels (tactical implications)

Toril’s switch from 4-2-3-1 to 3-5-2 in second half

Athenea’s poor decision making

Tere’s thunderbolt part 2

Maite’s introduction and role

Reasons behind Møller’s improved second half-performance

Lucía Rodríguez gets some minutes at RWB

Rotations and game management post international break

Key players for Madrid CFF

Transfer rumors and more

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)