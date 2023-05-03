Las Blancas Podcast: Another day, another comeback win

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over cross-city rivals Madrid CFF in matchday 27 of Liga F.
Talking points:
- Toril’s formation change in back-to-back games
- Møller’s second consecutive start and Kenti’s 100th game
- Las Blancas’ terrible start and the tendency to make mistakes in the last three games
- Linda Caicedo’s impact on the side
- Tere’s thunderbolt shots
- Rachel Kundananji’s runs in behind and difficulties protecting channels (tactical implications)
- Toril’s switch from 4-2-3-1 to 3-5-2 in second half
- Athenea’s poor decision making
- Tere’s thunderbolt part 2
- Maite’s introduction and role
- Reasons behind Møller’s improved second half-performance
- Lucía Rodríguez gets some minutes at RWB
- Rotations and game management post international break
- Key players for Madrid CFF
- Transfer rumors and more
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
