Referee named for Copa del Rey Final between Real Madrid and Osasuna

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez as the man in charge of Saturday’s Copa del Rey Final between Real Madrid and Osasuna, which will be played in Sevilla at 22:00 CEST.

Sánchez Martínez arbitrará la final de la #CopaDelRey



¡¡Y vivimos el momento de su designación con él!!



Así se lo comunicó Medina Cantalejo, presidente del @CTARFEF, en una emotiva videollamada.





It looks like Sanchez Martinez is now the Federation’s favorite referee, as he was also in charge of the first El Clasico of the season, which ended in a Real Madrid win. Mateu Lahoz’s role has decreased in recent weeks and the Federation didn’t even recommend his participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, even though he ended up being FIFA’s appointment.

The Copa del Rey Final will be another physical and intense game where Sanchez Martinez’s experience will be needed. It will be interesting to see his attitude towards the players as he usually likes to have a strong authority during the course of the game.

Jaime Latre will be in charge of the VAR.