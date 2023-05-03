Real Madrid and Abbott: A Partnership for Innovation and Health

Real Madrid, one of the most successful and popular football clubs in the world, has partnered with Abbott, a global leader in health care and nutrition, to inaugurate the Abbott-Real Madrid Innovation Lab, a space for collaboration and research on the future of sports physiology and nutrition.

The Innovation Lab is located at the first-team facilities at Real Madrid City, and it aims to enhance the performance and recovery of Real Madrid’s players by using Abbott’s expertise and technology to measure and analyze various aspects of their health, such as hydration, fatigue, injury and biomarkers.

The partnership also extends to the Real Madrid Foundation, which is the club’s social arm that supports children’s health and education around the world. Abbott will become a Global Partner of the Foundation and will support its programs and initiatives to improve the health and nutrition of children in need.

The collaboration between Real Madrid and Abbott is a testament to their shared commitment to innovation, excellence and social responsibility. By combining their knowledge and resources, they hope to advance the science of sports nutrition and physiology, and to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people who love football and aspire to a healthier lifestyle.