Real Madrid finalizing deal for Bellingham, six-year deal all but done -report

Real Madrid are about to complete a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who sill sign a six-year deal with Los Blancos, according to a report from MARCA later confirmed by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Madrid will pay around €120 million to complete the transfer although the final fee could reach €130 million in bonus, per that same report.

Madrid were competing with Liverpool and Manchester City for Bellingham’s signing but the British player ultimately decided to play in the Spanish capital, as reported last week. That paved Real Madrid’s way and the agreement between the two clubs seemed fairly simple at all times.

Although Madrid want to complete and finalize the transfer this month, the deal would not be announced until the very end of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season, given that Borussia Dortmund are still competing for the title for the first time in 10 years.