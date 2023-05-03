Take Kubo on potential Real Madrid return: “Next year, I am 100% txuri-urdin”

Takefusa Kubo was electric for Real Sociedad last night, opening the scoring and giving Nacho a torrid time down Real Madrid’s left flank. The move to Real Sociedad this summer has ignited his career and was the best decision for all parties involved. The winger now has 8 goals and 7 assists across all competitions and has played over 2,500 minutes for the San Sebastian based club. Real Sociedad’s coach, Imanol Alguacil, is very happy with the player and Kubo seems to be equally as happy at his new club. Speaking to the press after the match, Kubo clarified his future after comments from Ancelotti suggesting the player could return to Real Madrid:

“When I arrived, I was afraid the people of La Real would not want me for the next year. For sure, next year I can tell you: I am 100% txuri-urdin”, the player said after the Madrid game. Txuri-urdin is a basque word for blue and white.

Despite having a discounted buy-back clause, the player’s will is clear: he wants to continue at Real Sociedad. The club are on track to secure a coveted UEFA Champions League spot, which would give Kubo and his teammates exposure to the biggest stage in European football. Alguacil has placed his trust in Kubo, and the player recognizes the fantastic spot he has landed. It seems Kubo is finally developing into the player most expected and another season at Real Sociedad would be the best option for his career.