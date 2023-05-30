Prime re-Mover : 30 May 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

There’s a slight probability of a significant exodus event at the Bernabeu this summer. Karim and Nacho are the two main captains and both could be plying their trade elsewhere beyond the summer. While Mariano was always likely to be allowed to leave quietly, Asensio and Ceballos potential departures will leave the squad architects with some work to do over the summer.

Too Much Talent..?

If we’d had Harry Kane instead of Hazard and Mariano on the bench this season, we probably would have won the league. Harry Kane is not a bench player but the point is its better to have more talent that what had going into the season.

️| Everyone admires Harry Kane, but negotiations would be difficult because of Daniel Levy. @AranchaMOBILE, @RM4Arab pic.twitter.com/ogZLVujjKs — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 29, 2023

Signing a starter should not prevent the club signing future stars. Managing minutes for players is a secondary problem. Consider that Mariano, LV and Hazard have been largely confined to the bench in hardly ever required to change the outcome of games.

Joselu to Real Madrid —



• 19 goals & 4 assists this season.

• Mariano’s replacement in squad.

• Would cost €0 as @Ramon_AlvarezMM tells us.



Rate this signing out of 10? pic.twitter.com/rZpsPXJvju — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 29, 2023

We need better players on the bench, cheap or expensive they need to be able to alter the course of games or even start games when necessary. Waiting for the best players from rich clubs is a bad strategy.

The Case for Davies

️| Alphonso Davies is a target for Real Madrid but Bayern don’t want to sell. @Plettigoal pic.twitter.com/ooFGFZmhlM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 16, 2023

Tall, strong and fast on and off the ball. Enjoys carrying the ball. Davies would allow Vinicius to play closer to goal more frequently and reduce the number of players he has to beat to create chances. Davies is still only 22 years old which is why Bayern are unlikely to sell unless Real Madrid put up a good number.

Cancelo is also a no-brainer but his age and wages make it much more expensive. This would not be a problem on a free transfer but on top off €70m, it is too much for what would likely be a 4 year deal. If Real Madrid cannot get Davies, perhaps the club must bite the bullet and sign Cancelo regardless.

Much Was Expected

JUST IN: Real Madrid won't pay the €10m clause for Vinicius Tobias. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/A58o6S3cBj — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 29, 2023

Vinicius Tobias will be heading back to Shaktar after failing to make an impression during his 18 month stay with Castilla. Real Madrid could really use a talented RB who won’t cost a fortune. Tobias seemed to present such an opportunity. Alas it has not worked out but the approach remains is a useful.

Thoughts on Kroos and Tchouameni double pivot?

I like it in theory against the low-blocks we always face. It frees up an extra attacking spot for Rodrygo to play a free role or may even Camavinga or Bellingham. We just need better fullbacks. Marcelo’s decline and departure has been tough on Kroos. He’s not been able to replace that outlet.

