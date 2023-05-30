Las Blancas Podcast: The one in which ego lost us the final

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s loss against Atletico Madrid in Copa de la Reina final on penalties.

Talking points:

The utter disappointment of what this match turned out to be

Lineup discussion and how it was working

Toletti’s header from a corner

Ivana’s first goal for Real Madrid and some more appreciation for the captain

The pouring rain - of bad decisions and the one from the sky

Subbing off the entire starting attack to play a more defensive game

Atlético earn their 92:48 moment in 90+5’

Fall of morale in the extra time

Two strikers on bench, but a defensive midfielder comes on at 115’

The refusal to try fixing the game that should’ve already been won

Disclosure about Maite and Tere

Penalty shoot-out that turned out just as expected

Toril’s statements

QnA; possible striker and manager options on the market; Toril vs Esther; Svava’s match and penalty miss (and how it wasn’t her fault)

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)