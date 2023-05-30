Jude Bellingham could face knee surgery this summer

Real Madrid transfer target Jude Bellingham is set to miss the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in June with fears growing that he may need surgery to cure a knee issue.

The 19-year-old star felt pain in his knee earlier this month and ultimately missed Borussia Dortmund’s final league match of the season against Mainz.

Bellingham’s injury could require surgery which would se him out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta, Macedonia, and Ukraine in June. England manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping that Bellingham can recover quickly as he is expected to be a vital part of the squad.

Bellingham is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football and has been tipped to win the Ballon d’Or in the future. He has shown remarkable maturity, versatility and creativity on the pitch, as well as leadership and charisma off it. He is also known for his charitable work and social activism, supporting causes such as racial justice, mental health and education.

Bellingham will be hoping that his knee injury is not too serious and that he can return to action soon.