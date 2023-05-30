Asensio set to leave Real Madrid, Aston Villa the favorites to sign him -report

Marco Asensio’s tenure with Real Madrid is about to come to an end. The Spanish attacker is set to leave the club and Aston Villa are the current favorites to sign him as a free agent this summer, according to a report published today on MARCA.

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery is trying his best to convince Asensio of turning down the other offers he’s received, and it looks like he has the edge. Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested in Asensio but the Spanish attacker wants to have an important role in his new team, per that same report.

That’s also the main reason why Asensio is going to leave Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see if Asensio gets relevant minutes in the last game of the season against Athletic Bilbao next weekend, which will likely be his last appearance wearing the white shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu.