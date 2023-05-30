Toni Kroos heaps praise on Real Madrid academy youngster Nico Paz

Nico Paz, the budding talent hailing from Real Madrid’s academy, has become a sensation with his extraordinary abilities on the pitch. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has consistently dazzled for Real Madrid’s youth teams, impressing in both UEFA Youth League and domestic contests, netting a tally of six goals. While his senior debut is yet to come, the teenager has been called up to train with the first team on multiple occasions, and has even made the matchday squad.

Recently, in an interview with MARCA, Toni Kroos placed high praise upon the Argentine: “This lad (Nico Paz) should be training with us every day because he’s exceptional,” Kroos told the Spanish outlet. Such acknowledgment from a seasoned player like Kroos holds immense significance and is a huge honor for a young player like Nico Paz.

Despite Real Madrid’s impending acquisition of Jude Bellingham this summer, Nico Paz’s ascent to the first-team could prove invaluable, particularly with the expected departures of Asensio this summer, as well as Kroos and Luka Modric in 2024. More than likely, Nico Paz will be part of the preseason preparations with the first team and will be eager to deliver strong showings. His performances during this critical period will play a decisive role in shaping his future within the senior setup of Real Madrid. Alongside him, Sergio Arribas and potentially Brahim Diaz will also be aiming to secure a place in the first team for the upcoming season.