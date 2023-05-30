Real Madrid will not execute buy option on Vinicius Tobias

Reports out of Brazil from Bruno Andrade of UOL Esporte suggest that Real Madrid will not execute their buy option on 19-year-old right back Vinicius Tobias.

The club took the opportunity to bring the Brazilian on loan for 18 months with an option to buy around €18 million after UEFA granted permission following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite featuring heavily for Raul’s Castilla and for Arbeloa in the UEFA Youth League during his first 12 months in Madrid, the right back has found minutes hard to come by in more recent months. His tactical understanding of the game, defensive skill-set, and crossing have been highlighted by some fans as a weak point while he is extremely proficient dribbling and providing width / an offensive threat from the fullback position.

Despite competing for a position that is thin on the market, Madrid felt the buy-option was too large and the performances from the young Brazilian did not warrant a full transfer. A return to Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk or a potential transfer to Sporting in Portugal who are rumored to be interested, remain on the cards. The fullback will still be an option for Raul’s Castilla in the final few weeks of the season as they battle for promotion to Segunda.