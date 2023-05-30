Managing Madrid Podcast: Transfers Live Q&A

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani hops on YouTube live to answer questions from fans on:

Karim Benzema — is he leaving?

What will Real Madrid do if Benzema decides to leave?

Would Harry Kane be a good signing? How about Roberto Firmino?

Does it make sense to give Kane a long term contract?

Thoughts on Brahim Diaz and Takefusa Kubo

Can Carlo Ancelotti take the team far next season?

And a ton, ton more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)