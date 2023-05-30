 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Transfers Live Q&A

Kiyan Sobhani answers questions on Benzema, Kane, Firmino, Kubo, Brahim, and much much more

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani hops on YouTube live to answer questions from fans on:

  • Karim Benzema — is he leaving?
  • What will Real Madrid do if Benzema decides to leave?
  • Would Harry Kane be a good signing? How about Roberto Firmino?
  • Does it make sense to give Kane a long term contract?
  • Thoughts on Brahim Diaz and Takefusa Kubo
  • Can Carlo Ancelotti take the team far next season?
  • And a ton, ton more.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid