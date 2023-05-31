Trust Me Bro: 31 May 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The Benzema Affair

Al Ittihad expect Karim Benzema's final answer very soon. The official proposal is understood to be close to €100m per season plus benefits.



Real Madrid are waiting for Karim to make his decision soon, as he told Florentino Pérez about the bid in the last 24h.

Karim’s hesitance has put the club’s summer in peril. This is not to say Karim does not deserve to choose how to end his career but he should be have been clear much earlier so that the club could sooner make means to mitigate the situation of his departure as was done with Sergio Ramos.

Why would the club sell youngsters and keep experienced players?

Well, four score and..Lol. Let’s start with Hakimi. Young prodigious talent. Sold off to keep LV, Odriozola and Carvajal. Theo was sold and we had Marcelo and Nacho as LBs. Odegaard also comes to mind.

Then there’s other Castilla graduates who have been moved on to balance the books and granted they’ve not all set the world alight but the club wouldn’t be bothered about moving them on regardless.

Reinier will likely be sold to get him off the books completely this summer. If Arribas has genuine top flight suitors, the club will sell him like they did Miguel Gutierrez. This is not to say the club has no appreciation for youngsters but they need to make up for all the experienced campaigners who are running down their contracts ensuring zero benefit to the club upon their exit except lightening the wage bill.

Se Queda.. ?

Real Madrid's new offer to Ceballos was the turning point. Not only they did improve the offer, but they also conveyed confidence in him.

Ceballos could prove very important for squad depth given his technical ability, experience and the maturity he has displayed under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti. Hopefully he will decide to renew. Real Madrid are always better when the midfield is stacked as it allows for rotations that keep motivations high during the La Liga campaign.

La Frabrica Scouts

Nico Paz (18 - CM/AM):



- advanced / wide playmaker

- can also play as a RW

- golden left foot, very elegant

- highly technical, intelligent & creative with a great first touch

- very dangerous between the lines

- he's got pausa, he's good at getting away from his opponent &…

The next one.. Nico Paz is the latest youngster to be given high praise by the manager, players and fans alike. It is all good and well until you realise that unless something goes terribly wrong, you will not see Nico Paz’s talent on display in the first team during the season. There’s no appetite at Real Madrid to make an effort to include Castilla players in the first team. This is disappointing because player development is not linear. Some players rise to the occasion when the level of the opponent is higher but if they’re never tested, you will never know.

The Davies Affair

JUST IN: Alphonso Davies' contract talks have been put on hold and will resume next year, Real Madrid are watching the situation.

By now talk about Alphonso Davies is beginning to cool given he still has two years to run on his contract with Bayern. Unless he insists on leaving which seems unlikely, Real Madrid might have to wait until next summer to sign him. Given that Fran is returning in the summer the club can afford to wait a year for an upgrade.

