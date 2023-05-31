Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Questioning Real Madrid’s decision to let Vinícius Tobias go

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

Discussing the report on Real Madrid not willing to execute the buy option on Vinícius Tobias

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

His price tag

His development since arriving at the club

Raúl dropping him from the starting eleven

Has playing as a wingback helped him or hindered him?

Comparing him to Casemiro, who also started his Real Madrid career on loan at Castilla

Other talented players being frozen out by Raúl

And more.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)