 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Joao Felix? And a (temporary) goodbye to Spotify Camp Nou

Kiyan, Jeremy, and Diego discuss Joao Felix’s future, and also Barca’s big break from the Camp Nou

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

This episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast in two parts.

Part One

  • Atletico Madrid bummed out about Joao Felix’s return
  • Where will he end up?
  • Did Atletico just get the scouting report on him wrong?
  • Why didn’t he succeed at Chelsea?
  • Would he be a good signing for Real Madrid, and is it even possible?
  • And more.

Part Two

  • Hasta luego Camp Nou
  • A night of farewells
  • These four player who could leave according to this journalist
  • Talking to the Churros community
  • Aliens are here among us.
  • Listening to Dr. Garry Nolan talk about aliens.
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid