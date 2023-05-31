Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Joao Felix? And a (temporary) goodbye to Spotify Camp Nou

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

This episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast in two parts.

Part One

Atletico Madrid bummed out about Joao Felix’s return

Where will he end up?

Did Atletico just get the scouting report on him wrong?

Why didn’t he succeed at Chelsea?

Would he be a good signing for Real Madrid, and is it even possible?

And more.

Part Two

Hasta luego Camp Nou

A night of farewells

These four player who could leave according to this journalist

Talking to the Churros community

Aliens are here among us.

Listening to Dr. Garry Nolan talk about aliens.

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

