Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Joao Felix? And a (temporary) goodbye to Spotify Camp Nou

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
This episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast in two parts.
Part One
- Atletico Madrid bummed out about Joao Felix’s return
- Where will he end up?
- Did Atletico just get the scouting report on him wrong?
- Why didn’t he succeed at Chelsea?
- Would he be a good signing for Real Madrid, and is it even possible?
- And more.
Part Two
- Hasta luego Camp Nou
- A night of farewells
- These four player who could leave according to this journalist
- Talking to the Churros community
- Aliens are here among us.
- Listening to Dr. Garry Nolan talk about aliens.
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...