Real Madrid considering David Soria to replace Lunin -report

Real Madrid backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is considering a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos are considering the signing of Getafe goalie David Soria to be Thibaut Courtois’ backup next season, according to a report from MARCA.

Lunin’s contract with Madrid expires in the summer of 2024 and Los Blancos will want to get some kind of transfer fee to let him leave the club, per that same report. However, that should not be an issue. Lunin feels like his time to be a starting goalkeeper has come and he obviously can’t get that kind of role in a team featuring Courtois, so the writing seems to be on the wall.

Soria has the experience to replace Courtois if called upon. In fact, he has been the starting goalkeeper for Getafe all season long. Needless to say, he’s not an elite goalkeeper, but that is not what the team needs.