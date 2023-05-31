Real Madrid set to complete loan deal for Joselu -report

Real Madrid have decided that Espanyol attacker Joselu Mato should be the team’s backup striker next season. Los Blancos are set to complete a loan deal for him, according to a report published on AS. Joselu has a clause on his contract which would allow him to leave the club if Espanyol couldn’t avoid relegation, and all Real Madrid need to do is match his current salary in order to complete that loan deal.

Joselu is 33 years old but has found some groove in recent years. He’s proven to be a quality scorer and he would be a reliable backup for Real Madrid, even if the team will probably need some more help offensively next season.

Now, Real Madrid will have to stay on their heels and wait for Karim Benzema to make a final decision about his future. If the French legend were to accept the offer from Saudi Arabia, Los Blancos will desperately need to sign a star forward to replace him.