Berbatov: “Kane would be a great signing for Real Madrid”

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has given his opinion on the possible transfer of Harry Kane to Real Madrid. The Bulgarian, who played for both Spurs and Manchester United, knows what it is like to leave the north London club for a bigger challenge.

In an interview with EFE, Berbatov said that Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and that he would fit well at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he also warned that Kane’s legacy at Tottenham is so great that he might not want to tarnish it by forcing a move.

“Kane would be a great signing for Real Madrid. He is a complete player, he can score goals, he can assist, he can drop deep, he can do everything. He has the quality and the experience to play for a club like Real Madrid,” Berbatov said.

“But I also think that he loves Tottenham and that he has a strong connection with the club and the fans. He is the leading goalscorer of the team and of the country. He is on his way to break Alan Shearer’s record for most goals in the Premier League. His legacy now is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it.”

Berbatov added that Kane’s decision will depend on his personal ambitions and what he values more: staying loyal to Spurs or winning trophies elsewhere.

“It is down to him to know what is important for him: his legacy with Spurs, which is unbelievable now, or personal records and winning something before he finishes playing football. It is a tough choice and only he can make it,” Berbatov said.

Berbatov also revealed that if Real Madrid want Harry Kane, it will come at a high cost.

“Of course, it will cost a lot of money, because I know Daniel Levy and he will ask a lot for his star,” Berbatov said. “It would be interesting to see it, because not many English players have left England, because the Premier League is probably the best league and everyone wants to be there.”