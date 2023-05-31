Real Madrid trio of Mendy, Camavinga, and Tchouameni have been called up to France

France head coach Didier Deschamps has announced his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece in June.

Three Real Madrid players — Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni — have all made the cut.

Ferland Mendy

Mendy was a regular in Deschamps’ squad before not making the World Cup squad, and has now been re-called for France since making his debut in 2019. He was part of the France team that won the Nations League in 2023. He could possibly start as the left-back for France in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and provide balance and stability to the defense.

Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga is one of the youngest players in Deschamps’ squad and has already played some important games for France since making his debut in 2020. He became the youngest player to score for France since Maurice Gastiger in 1914 when he netted against Ukraine in September 2020. He is expected to compete for a starting spot in midfield for France in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and provide creativity and dynamism to the team.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni has been one the reliable defensive midfielder in Deschamps’ squad and has over the last couple years, though, his place in the starting line-up may not be as indisputable as it once was. Though, with N’Golo Kante not being in the squad, he is expected to challenge for a starting spot in midfield for France in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and provide balance and solidity to the team.