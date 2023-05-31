Real Sociedad looking to re-sign Alvaro Odriozola but on one condition

Alvaro Odriozola has been a Real Madrid contracted player for five years with loan spells at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina along the way. The 27-year-old has never been able to break into the starting XI and has always found minutes hard to come by. With one year remaining on his contract, the player will once again be available for transfer.

Odriozola has long been vocal in his love for Real Madrid and his belief that he can make the grade at the club. Despite his faith in his own abilities, Odriozola has not convinced any of his coaches — not under Lopetegui, Solari, Zidane, nor Ancelotti has he found the protagonism he desires.

In reports released by both Revelo and Mundo Deportivo Gipuzkoa, Odriozola is interested in a return to Real Sociedad and the club from San Sebastian are interested in his services, but on one condition: they want the fullback on a free transfer. According to Transfermrkt, Odriozola has a value of €5 million, which Madrid would have to forego if they move forward with a deal with La Real. The upside for Real Madrid would be to get Odriozola’s €7 million a year gross wages off the books and free up that wage space and roster spot for another player.

Real Sociedad and Real Madrid have a good relationship with deals in recent years completed for the likes of Take Kubo, Martin Odegaard, Odriozola, and Illaramendi. If a deal is struck on a free transfer, Madrid will likely use that as leverage in any future negotiations between the two clubs.