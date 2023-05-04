Real Madrid ready for Copa del Rey final against Osasuna

Real Madrid are in high spirits as they prepare for the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on Saturday at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville. The team trained at Real Madrid City on Thursday morning, with Carlo Ancelotti overseeing tactical and strategy exercises. The session ended with a high-intensity game on a reduced-size pitch.

The players are eager to lift their first major trophy of the season and end Osasuna’s dream run in the Copa del Rey. The Navarrese side eliminated Valencia, Sevilla and Athletic Club on their way to the final, while Real Madrid knocked out Villarreal, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Ancelotti will have to cope with one absence for the final, as Ferland Mendy continues with his recovery program. Meanwhile, Luka Modric and David Alaba are ready to play, and trained normally.

Real Madrid have won the Copa del Rey 19 times, the last one in 2014 when they beat Barcelona 2-1 with goals from Gareth Bale and Angel Di María. Osasuna have never won the trophy, but they reached the final twice in 2005 and 2012, losing both times to Barcelona.

The final will kick off at 10:00pm CEST on Saturday.

Here are some photos from today’s training session:

As a reminder, if you haven’t already, please follow Managing Madrid on Instagram (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) for daily content. Our chief editor, Kiyan Sobhani, answers questions on our ‘Stories’ daily.