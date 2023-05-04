Managing Madrid Podcast: The “how Bellingham fits” mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Will Pep Guardiola ‘overthink’ his tactics vs Real Madrid

La Liga’s viewership

Does Vinicius Jr need to increase his versatility?

Lineup options with Jude Bellingham

Which player will miss out the most if Bellingham is signed?

How will Bellingham affect Rodrygo Goes?

Do we miss Casemiro?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)