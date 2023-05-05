Preview, Squad List, Team News: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Three more matches to go to finish off this year’s Liga F campaign. For matchday 28, Las Blancas are travelling to Andalusia to face Sevilla.

Real Madrid faced Sevilla in matchday 7 for the first time this season where they grabbed the three points winning 2-0 at home. However, Jesús Navas is one of the two remaining stadiums of Liga F in which Las Blancas have never managed a victory. The last time these two teams faced each other in Seville, the match ended 3-0 in the hosts’ favor. The royal club is hoping for the first 3 points on this stadium in goal to keep the 6-points advantage over the third-placed team.

The kick-off is on Friday, May 5th, at 20:00 CEST (2pm ET).

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Zornoza (tibia), Teresa, Gérard (unknown)

Lorena is back in the squad for the second consecutive game which probably means she will get some minutes toward the end of the season to bid farewell as her departure was already rumored. On the other side, there are two new absences. Teresa is out for this match after facing problems in the second half against Madrid CFF. Meline Gérard has been cut off the list as well, for unknown reasons. However, her social media presence might imply there have been personal reasons for her absence. Sofía Fuente of the B team takes her spot.