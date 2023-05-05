 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Is the ESL dead? Why did Alemany leave and who will replace him?

Kiyan and Diego discuss what’s happening behind the scenes at Barca and why the future looks grim

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v F.C. Barcelona

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The regulation of drug use
  • The reason behind Mateu Alemany leaving Barcelona
  • More Barca TV updates
  • What does Barca’s future look like?
  • Who will replace Alemany?
  • Why Deco isn’t a great look.
  • How dead is the ESL?
  • And much more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

