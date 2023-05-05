Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Is the ESL dead? Why did Alemany leave and who will replace him?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The regulation of drug use
- The reason behind Mateu Alemany leaving Barcelona
- More Barca TV updates
- What does Barca’s future look like?
- Who will replace Alemany?
- Why Deco isn’t a great look.
- How dead is the ESL?
- And much more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...