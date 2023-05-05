Daily Thread : May 5th, 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou , Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.
Preparations underway for the Copa Final.
The squad list is out. Everyone will be travelling. That includes Mendy as well to join any celebrations in case the team lifts the trophy.
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 4, 2023
Only 2⃣ days to go…!
⌛ #CopaDelRey
✅ Our squad for the final @osasuna_en !#CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/UI1lCxd5vE— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 4, 2023
Not sure about this one.
Surely we can win without Luka. Also we need him against City even if it’s off the bench.
❗️Luka Modrić is expected to START in the Copa Del Rey Final. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/AEWXvEg5XE— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 4, 2023
Road to the final.
Cacereño —> Villarreal —> Atletico Madrid —> Barcelona —> Osasuna ?
In search of our 20th #CopaDelRey on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/FZQUaDdx0t— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 3, 2023
A Glorious throwback to last year thread.
May the 4th be with you.
On this day a year ago. Real Madrid did the unimaginable.— Omar Aref (@LosB1ancos_) May 4, 2023
Here are couple of vid reactions on the Real Madrid win against Man City
[A Thread] enjoy
1-Sergio Aguero pic.twitter.com/ihthaohCTT
Loading comments...