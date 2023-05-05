 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread : May 5th, 2023

Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou , Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Preparations underway for the Copa Final.

The squad list is out. Everyone will be travelling. That includes Mendy as well to join any celebrations in case the team lifts the trophy.

Not sure about this one.

Surely we can win without Luka. Also we need him against City even if it’s off the bench.

Road to the final.

Cacereño —> Villarreal —> Atletico Madrid —> Barcelona —> Osasuna ?

A Glorious throwback to last year thread.

May the 4th be with you.

