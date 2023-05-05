Courtois: “You see more respect towards Vinicius in Europe than in Spain”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois talked about his teammate Vinicius Junior in a brief interview with Movistar+ ahead of the 2023 Copa del Rey Final, which will be played this Saturday in Sevilla.

“I think you can see more respect towards Vinicius and other players in Europe rather than in Spain. Maybe also towards Real Madrid. At the end of the day, you notice that. There were no problems against Chelsea or against Liverpool and they are tough and physical opponents,” he said.

Courtois went on and complained about the treatment they get from the Spanish referees.

“At the very start of the season we were in a meeting with the referees for one hour and two weeks later they’re calling different things. You could see that in Anoeta, we’re an easy target. We complain about one decision one time and we get a yellow card,” he added.

It’s clear that the players are now frustrated with the Spanish referees. However, they will have to pull through and compete for the 2023-24 La Liga title next season in a better way than they did this year.