Real Madrid announce squad for Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna in Sevilla, which will kick off at 22:00 CEST.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to include David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Luka Modric, who are injured. This is a standard decision considering that this is a Final, so the fans should not expect them to recover and be ready to play.

However, it looks like Alaba and Mendy could indeed receive the green light from the medical staff, although Ancelotti would still likely play it safe and keep them on the bench. Their presence in Tuesday’s match against Manchester City could be more likely.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY FINAL

Date: 05/06/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.