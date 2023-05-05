Sevilla vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Real Madrid face Sevilla in matchday 28 of Liga F. Las Blancas already faced the Andalusian team in matchday 7 for the first time this season where they grabbed the three points winning 2-0 at home. However, Jesús Navas is one of the two remaining stadiums of Liga F in which Las Blancas have never managed a victory. The last time these two teams faced each other in Seville, the match ended 3-0 in the hosts’ favor. The royal club is hoping for the first 3 points on this stadium in goal to keep the 6-points advantage over the third-placed team - UD Levante.

“It’s always difficult when we play in Seville. They are a complicated opponent, but we have our heads in our goal, and that’s the second place in the league,” speaks Ivana Andrés for Real Madrid TV. “We always go out in the same way, with Real Madrid identity.”

How to Watch

Date: 05/05/2023

Time: 20:00 CEST (2pm ET)

Venue: Jesús Navas

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube