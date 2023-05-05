 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Four changes from last week.

Real Madrid V Chelsea - Uefa Women Champions League - Group A Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

For this match, Alberto Toril decided on four changes from the last weekend. The biggest change here would definitely be absence of Rocío in the starting line-up as Ivana takes her place for this match. On the other hand, Athenea finally gets her rest after a bad run where she appeared to be exhausted for weeks. Feller takes her place. Instead of unavailable Teresa, the unexpected change here is Freja Siri who joins Weir and Toletti in midfield. Last but not least, Olga starts against her old club instead of Svava who got a start last week.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Weir, Kathellen, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Freja Siri

Subs: Sofía, Rocío, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Claudia F., Lucía, Athenea, Svava

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Sevilla XI: Sullastres, Diana, Eva, Otermín, J. Martínez, Inma, Toni, Meseguer, Débora García, Cahynová, A. Sampedro

Subs: Aguirre, Teresa, Calderón, Ana Franco, Amparito, Almudena, Martín-Prieto, Aparicio, Nicoli, Nazareth, Cerrato

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 05/05/2023

Time: 20:00 CEST (2pm ET)

Venue: Jesús Navas

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube

