Starting Lineups: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

For this match, Alberto Toril decided on four changes from the last weekend. The biggest change here would definitely be absence of Rocío in the starting line-up as Ivana takes her place for this match. On the other hand, Athenea finally gets her rest after a bad run where she appeared to be exhausted for weeks. Feller takes her place. Instead of unavailable Teresa, the unexpected change here is Freja Siri who joins Weir and Toletti in midfield. Last but not least, Olga starts against her old club instead of Svava who got a start last week.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Weir, Kathellen, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Freja Siri
Subs: Sofía, Rocío, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Claudia F., Lucía, Athenea, Svava
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Sevilla XI: Sullastres, Diana, Eva, Otermín, J. Martínez, Inma, Toni, Meseguer, Débora García, Cahynová, A. Sampedro
Subs: Aguirre, Teresa, Calderón, Ana Franco, Amparito, Almudena, Martín-Prieto, Aparicio, Nicoli, Nazareth, Cerrato
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
How to Watch
Date: 05/05/2023
Time: 20:00 CEST (2pm ET)
Venue: Jesús Navas
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
