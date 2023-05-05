Managing Madrid Podcast: Copa del Rey Final preview

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:
- The amount of Osasuna fans in Sevilla
- La Cartuja
- Osasuna’s season
- Previous matchups this season between Real Madrid and Osasuna
- Osasuna’s defensive shape and how they’ll approach this game
- Jagoba Arrasate’s pre game quotes
- What will be Osasuna’s starting XI be?
- Moi Gomez
- Chimy Avila vs Eduardo Camavinga
- Ante Budimir’s threat
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Jose Perez (@jcperez_)
