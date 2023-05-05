Managing Madrid Podcast: Copa del Rey Final preview

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

The amount of Osasuna fans in Sevilla

La Cartuja

Osasuna’s season

Previous matchups this season between Real Madrid and Osasuna

Osasuna’s defensive shape and how they’ll approach this game

Jagoba Arrasate’s pre game quotes

What will be Osasuna’s starting XI be?

Moi Gomez

Chimy Avila vs Eduardo Camavinga

Ante Budimir’s threat

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)