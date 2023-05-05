David Garcia: “If we reach penalties, we have a point in our favor with our goalkeeper”

Osasuna captain David Garcia said he and his teammates have to play with their heart and their head against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. The 29-year-old defender, who has been with the club since he was 10 years old, spoke to the media in a press conference today at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

READ: Dani Carvajal’s quotes from today’s pre-game press conference.

Garcia said: “We are very happy and proud to be here. We have worked very hard to get to this final and we want to enjoy it and give everything we have. We know it is a very difficult game, but we also know that we have a chance to make history for our club and our fans. We have to play with our heart and our head, with courage and intelligence.”

He added: “We have a lot of respect for Real Madrid, they are a great team with great players. But we also have our weapons and we have shown that we can compete with anyone. We have to be focused, solid and take advantage of our opportunities. We have a great group of players and a great coach who has given us confidence and identity.”

Garcia also had a lot of praise and confidence in his team’s goalkeeper, Sergio Herrera.

“It’s a long game against a great team,” Osasuna’s captain explained. “The important thing is that the game doesn’t end quickly. Real Madrid will push and we must hold the first pushes. If we can reach penalties, we have a point in our favour with our goalkeeper”.

Garcia also thanked the 24,000 Osasuna fans who will travel to Seville to support the team in the final. “They are amazing, they are always with us. They are our strength and our motivation. We want to make them happy and proud of us. We will try to give them a joy that they deserve,” he said.

Garcia, who has played 29 games this season and scored two goals, said he is living a dream by playing in the Copa del Rey final with Osasuna, the club of his life. “It is a dream come true for me. I have been at this club since I was 10 years old and I have always wanted to play a final like this. It is a very special moment for me and for all the players who have grown up at Osasuna. We are very proud to represent this club and this city,” he said.