Daily Thread : May 6th, 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou , Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Gameday!! Our first Copa final in 9 years.

This time not one that we win often. It is ridiculous to imagine that our UCL tally could overtake our Copa Del Rey tally one day, but that’s a very real possibility give our approach to the two tournaments over the years. Tonight Los Blancos have a chance to get rid of those demons and pick up their 20th Copa Del Rey. Godspeed and good luck men in white. The game will be at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium and will be officiated by Sanchez Martinez.

La Cartuja is ready for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7hhV2AdvfM — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 5, 2023

Well another year of Luka it is.

With Kroos renewing as well it will be 10 seasons of the duo together.

| BREAKING: Luka Modric has reached full AGREEMENT with Real Madrid to renew. @relevo #rmalive ✍️ pic.twitter.com/mcXHk5IjPu — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 5, 2023

Memories of our most recent Copa Del Rey winning campaigns.

Where it all began for Don Carlo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s first title with Real Madrid — Copa Del Rey 2014. ✨ pic.twitter.com/g53iPm0KMK — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 5, 2023

And then there’s this. Classic Ramos.

Sergio Ramos dropping Real Madrid’s 2011 CDR trophy from the bus. pic.twitter.com/SYmzaxNA3H — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 5, 2023

And finally the goals that sealed the trophy in those respective years.

Vaya golazo de Cristiano Ronaldo en la final de la Copa del Rey en 2011 frente al Barcelona. El primer título de Mourinho con el Madrid. #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/BwMv9Vs597 — MadridTotal (@MadridTotal_) May 5, 2023

Mañana es la final de Copa del Rey y no viene mal recordar esta barbaridad de Don Gareth Bale en la final de 2014 pic.twitter.com/KwNn9ANJha — Sebas (@MoraSebas14) May 5, 2023

ICYMI: What has changed and what hasn’t changed since Real Madrid’s last Copa del Rey final?

Mehedi Hassan Pranggon delves into what has changed since our last win and what has remained the same.