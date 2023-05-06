 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread : May 6th, 2023

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session and Press Conference Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!! Our first Copa final in 9 years.

This time not one that we win often. It is ridiculous to imagine that our UCL tally could overtake our Copa Del Rey tally one day, but that’s a very real possibility give our approach to the two tournaments over the years. Tonight Los Blancos have a chance to get rid of those demons and pick up their 20th Copa Del Rey. Godspeed and good luck men in white. The game will be at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium and will be officiated by Sanchez Martinez.

Well another year of Luka it is.

With Kroos renewing as well it will be 10 seasons of the duo together.

Memories of our most recent Copa Del Rey winning campaigns.

Where it all began for Don Carlo.

And then there’s this. Classic Ramos.

And finally the goals that sealed the trophy in those respective years.

ICYMI: What has changed and what hasn’t changed since Real Madrid’s last Copa del Rey final?

Mehedi Hassan Pranggon delves into what has changed since our last win and what has remained the same.

