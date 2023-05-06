Managing Madrid Podcast: The transfers that keep on giving

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

The reference from Emil Sorel on the incalculable return or value that certain players bring to Real Madrid, specifically referencing Zinedine Zidane and his impact on the club’s image and reputation.

Hay fichajes que literalmente tienen un valor incalculable. pic.twitter.com/gsZGAmIFVb — Emil Sorel (@EmilSorel) May 3, 2023

Zidane’s aesthetic and personality, which made him a beloved figure in football.

Real Madrid’s ability to attract top players despite competition from state-owned clubs like PSG and Manchester City.

Discussed underrated signings and the construction of Real Madrid’s future attack.

Controversial takes on the potential signing of Mbappe.

Bellingham’s fit and decision vs route Mbappe choose.

Real Madrid’s future attack, including the potential signing of Erling Haaland, the role of Rodrygo, the versatility of Jude Bellingham, and the possibility of Alvaro being the backup striker.

Ruben asks Matt about his current rating of Luka Jovic

