Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 2023 Copa del Rey Final: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid and Osasuna face off in a rare Copa del Rey Final where Los Blancos are the heavy favorites to conquer the title. David Alaba is finally back and ready and he will likely feature in the starting lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera, Peña, Hernandez, Cruz, Sanchez, Muñoz, Moncayola, Oroz, Barza, Garcia, Gomez.

The main question here is Modric’s replacement. Coach Ancelotti could start either Tchouameni or Ceballos in that spot, with the Spanish midfielder being the most seamless choice in terms of playing style. Real Madrid will likely need some creativity against Osasuna’s defense, so Ceballos would also make more sense in that regard.

Vinicius will be back in the starting lineup as the offensive line tries to gain confidence and momentum ahead of Tuesday’s match against Manchester City.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY FINAL

Date: 05/06/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.