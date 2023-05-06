Real Madrid vs Osasuna 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Copa del Rey Final online

Real Madrid meet Osasuna in the 2023 Copa del Rey Final, which provides Ancelotti’s men a very good opportunity to conquer a trophy, even if the domestic cup has never been a priority.

Los Blancos took care of teams like Villarreal, Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid on their road to the Final, so while this decisive game against Osasuna might feel like a manageable one, Real Madrid did their job earlier in the season and this will be a very solid Copa del Rey run if they can conquer the trophy.

While most fans will definitely be thinking about Tuesday’s match against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals, it’s clear that Madrid can’t afford to lose this Final. ‘First things first’ mentality and Real Madrid should definitely be capable of taking care of business and win their first Copa del Rey trophy in almost a decade.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY FINAL

Date: 05/06/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

