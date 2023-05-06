 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 2023 Copa del Rey Final

All set for the Final!

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Sociedad v Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Osasuna in the 2023 Copa del Rey Final.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Osasuna starting XI (TBC): Herrera, Peña, Hernandez, Cruz, Sanchez, Muñoz, Moncayola, Oroz, Barza, Garcia, Gomez.

It could be extremely important for Real Madrid to build a solid lead in the scoreboard so that the players can take their foot off the gas a little ahead of Tuesday’s game against Manchester City, which is expected to be a very tough one.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY FINAL

Date: 05/06/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

