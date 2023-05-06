CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 2023 Copa del Rey Final

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Osasuna in the 2023 Copa del Rey Final.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Osasuna starting XI (TBC): Herrera, Peña, Hernandez, Cruz, Sanchez, Muñoz, Moncayola, Oroz, Barza, Garcia, Gomez.

It could be extremely important for Real Madrid to build a solid lead in the scoreboard so that the players can take their foot off the gas a little ahead of Tuesday’s game against Manchester City, which is expected to be a very tough one.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY FINAL

Date: 05/06/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.