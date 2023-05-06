Ceballos ruled out of Copa del Rey final with thigh injury

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will miss today’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna after suffering a thigh injury in yesterday’s training session. The Spaniard confirmed the news on his Twitter account, saying that he was “hurt and sad” to miss the game in Sevilla, where he had hoped to lift the trophy after an “exciting Cup run”.

Ceballos, who has been an important squad player this season, sustained the injury in his right thigh and will undergo tests tomorrow to determine the extent of the damage. It is not yet known how long he will be sidelined for, but he may miss Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 26-year-old has made 25 appearances for Real Madrid this season in La Liga, providing three assists. He has been a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield rotation, offering creativity, energy and versatility.

Real Madrid will have to cope without Ceballos for today’s Copa del Rey final. They will face a tough challenge from Osasuna, who have reached their first Copa del Rey final since 2005 and are looking to win their first major title since 1932.

Carlo Ancelotti has already named his starting XI for today’s final, but will not be able to count on Ceballos off the bench.