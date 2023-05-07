Ancelotti: “We have achieved something important, winning every possible title in two seasons”

Having secured his second Copa del Rey title as Real Madrid coach to win every available title in just 475 days, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media following the final against Osasuna which ended 2-1 at La Cartuja.

Ancelotti was keen to express his gratitude to his players and others after the win as he recognised its importance: “I can only thank this squad, this club and these fans. We have achieved something important today, winning every possible title in two seasons. We are preparing for Tuesday’s game in a good, happy and excited atmosphere.”

He also once again underlined the route which Real Madrid have taken to reach the final, repeating a line from his pre-match press conference, before turning his attention to the next challenge, as he said: “This Copa has come at an important moment, after overcoming complicated qualifying rounds. It’s a well-deserved prize after all the effort. The stress is very big in this type of match, especially when you are such a favourite. I’m happy, but fatigue prevails. We will realise tomorrow what we have achieved not only tonight but in these two seasons. Let’s think about Tuesday.”

Ancelotti on the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna

After a tense final, Ancelotti paid tribute to Osasuna and Jagoba Arrasate as he said that he would remember the occasion fondly, as he said that he would remember: “The image of a final played in a very nice atmosphere, against a very strong opponent. We had moments of suffering. In the end we deserved to win, not only because of today but also because of the way we’ve played in this competition against very difficult opponents. We deserved the title.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo Goes

In his press conference, Ancelotti was asked what the limit to Rodrygo’s potential is, and he responded: “We don’t know. He is a very elegant player, who moves well and has the fruit of scoring goals. He is progressing in a spectacular way.

Ancelotti also highlighted Rodrygo’s compatriot, Vinícius Júnior: “They made the difference. Vinicius was unbalancing them and Rodrygo, two goals. At the moment they both make the difference.”

Ancelotti on the clash at half-time

One of the big talking points of the game saw Vinícius Júnior clash with players from the Osasuna bench heading into the tunnel at half-time. Asked about the incident, Ancelotti said: “We played very well for 30 minutes, handling the ball very well, with good transitions and an unstoppable Vinicius. The team wasn’t calm when we went into the dressing room. This team only has to do one thing: play football, because we do it well and anything else means losing control and concentration. Rodrygo changed the dynamic in the second half.”

Ancelotti on Tuesday’s clash with Manchester City

Despite the jubilation of victory, Ancelotti’s mind was quickly turned to the next challenge: “Tonight we’ll celebrate a little bit... then we’ll think about Tuesday. My message is let’s go for Tuesday, that’s it. We know that like today and like other days at the Bernabéu, they will push us. We have a small advantage in the first leg and that is that we play with 12 against 11.”

Ancelotti on who plays in the pivot against Manchester City

Aurelién Tchouaméni got the nod to start, but Eduardo Camavinga ended the game in the holding role in midfield and Ancelotti recognised that Camavinga could start there against Manchester City. He said: “It’s a possibility that we have to evaluate and think about in the next few days. Camavinga is doing well as a full-back. Obviously as a pivot he is more used to it and it works better for him.”

He was specifically asked if he was happy with Tchouaméni’s performance and sought to explain the change: “Yes, the change was not Tchouaméni’s problem. The moment of suffering was because we are very slow at the start. The change was just to look for a quicker exit of the ball from the back.”