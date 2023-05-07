Managing Madrid Podcast: Osasuna Post-game / City Preview

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Are Real Madrid playing mind games with Manchester City?

Osasuna’s tactics

How did Rodrygo’s early goal affect the Copa del Rey final?

Should Rodrygo start vs City?

*Will* he start vs City?

What is the most realistic starting XI on Tuesday?

Dani Carvajal’s performance

How City will punish Real the way Osasuna couldn’t

How Real deal with City’s press

Antonio Rudiger needing to step up

Are Real Madrid the best team City will face this season?

What Osasuna impressed us with

David Alaba and Toni Kroos completing football

Vinicius Jr’s yellow card and our opinion on his ‘reactions’

Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Join our Manchester City post-game Zoom call exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)