Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna; 2023 Copa del Rey Final

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Came up clutch with a big save on Abde early in the first half after Militao tripped and let the Moroccan-Spainard in on goal. Finished the match with three saves, all inside the box.

Dani Carvajal—8.5: Come the big games in April and May and something switches on for Dani Carvajal who was a rock in the back. Had a goal-line clearance in the first half and a goal-saving tackle in stoppage time of the second half.

Eder Militao—7: Time and time again hit the long diagonal ball to Vinicius or the ball over the top into the channel for Rodrygo. He hit the long ball 13 times, but only 5 were successful but all 5 led to dangerous opportunities including the opening goal. Finished the match with a game high 8 clearances — getting his head on a number of dangerous crosses from Osasuna.

David Alaba—8: How good it is to have David Alaba back on the field. The Austrian’s presence, leadership, and on-ball qualities have been sorely missed. Hit the crossbar with a long range free kick and came up with some big clearances in the first half.

Eduardo Camavinga—7: Some of his best minutes were at the end of the game when he moved back into midfield — winning tackles, quick distribution, and clogging of passing lanes. Was solid at left back, constantly feeding Vinicius in the first half.

Tchouameni—6.5: Put in some crunch tackles early on to show his intent. Worked tirelessly in the middle to support his teammates.

Toni Kroos—6.5: Put in a shift for 82 minutes, doing a lot of work off the ball to press Osasuna. Often came deep to the left full back position to build-out play and try to release Vinicius or Rodrygo.

Fede Valverde—7: The last 15 minutes of the match saw Fede pop up everywhere and produced his best minutes. His game was a “slow build” where he missed some chances, was late to second balls but gradually turned the tide and grew his influence as the game wore on.

Rodrygo—8.5: Scored both goals and was a threat throughout the match with his dribbling and movement. Finished the game with 3 key passes, 4 completed dribbles, and 7 ground duels won.

Vinicius Junior—9: An absolute menace for the Osasuna defense to try and deal with — Moncayola said he is “impossible to stop”, Arrasate said he is the “best 1 v 1 player in the game”, and Florentino Perez said he is “the best player in his position”. Vinicius was all that and more, electric and unrelenting. He attempted 15 dribbles and completed 9, produced 3 key passes, and played a key role in setting up both goals.

Karim Benzema—5.5: Will be disappointed not to have scored after being set-up early in the first half but denied by an incredible Sergio Herrera save. An incredible stat was released by ESPN during the commentary of the match: 9 years since Benzema has scored against Osasuna.

Substitutions:

Antonio Rudiger—6: Replaced Tchouameni and moved Camavinga to CDM, with Alaba at LB. Brought intensity and seriousness to close out the final 20 minutes of the game.

Luka Modric—N/A: Played the last 10 minutes of the match, controlling the flow of the game from midfield.

Marco Asensio—N/A: Played a brilliant outside the boot pass to Vinicius Junior to release him in behind the Osasuna backline.