Daily Thread : May 7th, 2023

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid v Osasuna - Copa del Rey Photo by Pablo Garcia Sacristan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

20th Copa Del Rey for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo the killer once again with a brace. Camavinga has completed football at age 20, Benzema has equalled Marcelo as Real Madrid’s most decorated player with 25 trophies, Kroos and Alaba have won everything at club level for 2 clubs and other records fell today. Managing Madrid covered the game in detail as usual with the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 stats articles as well as their signature Podcast.

All eyes now turn towards City.

Finally I leave you with this.

