Daily Thread : May 7th, 2023

20th Copa Del Rey for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo the killer once again with a brace. Camavinga has completed football at age 20, Benzema has equalled Marcelo as Real Madrid’s most decorated player with 25 trophies, Kroos and Alaba have won everything at club level for 2 clubs and other records fell today. Managing Madrid covered the game in detail as usual with the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 stats articles as well as their signature Podcast.

Benzema and Marcelo have won a quarter (25) of all the trophies Real Madrid have won in its entire history (100).



Legends. pic.twitter.com/byyunwXIQs — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 6, 2023

Eduardo Camavinga has completed club football



✅ LaLiga

✅ Champions League

✅ Copa del Rey

✅ Supercopa de España

✅ Club World Cup

✅ UEFA Super Cup



He's only 20 ✨ pic.twitter.com/cbtXygtDQI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 6, 2023

David Alaba and Toni Kroos have become the first players to win all possible club trophies for two different clubs. pic.twitter.com/4WdosEcid0 — TC (@totalcristiano) May 6, 2023

Florentino Pérez is 1 trophy away from surpassing Santiago Bernabéu & becoming the president with the most trophies won at Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/vLaHvwWZMF — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 7, 2023

All eyes now turn towards City.

No days off, Real Madrid will be back in training today at 14:00 CET. ️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lmZRSbB9Kc — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 7, 2023

