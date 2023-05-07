Referee named for Real Madrid-Manchester City clash in Champions League Semifinals

UEFA have appointed Portuguese referee Artur Dias as the man in charge of Tuesday’s match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals, which will kick-off at 21:00 CEST.

Per Realmadrid.com

Artur Dias has been selected to referee the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu (Tuesday 9:00pm CET). It will be the fourth time that the Portuguese referee has officiated a Real Madrid game in the competition.

The first time was in the 2017/18 season, in the clash between APOEL Nicosia and Real Madrid in the group stage, which ended in a 6-0 win for Real Madrid. He also presided over the match against CSKA Moscow at the Santiago Bernabéu (0-3) in the 2018/19 group stage. The most recent precedent was in November 2019, in the draw against PSG at the Bernabéu (2-2), once again in the group stage of the 2019/20 season.

Dias will definitely play a crucial role in the game, as these matches are always intense and physical and a single mistake could very well decide the outcome of the tie. He has the experience to do a good job and both teams will be hoping to see Dias succeeding in such a big game.