Las Blancas Podcast: Can’t stop Caicedo

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 0-2 win over Sevilla in matchday 28 of Liga F.

Talking points:

Toril’s approach to the league and lineup changes against Sevilla

Moller’s rise in minutes recently

Las Blancas’ crossing strategy and the role of Olga and Weir

Excellent combination play between Toletti, Caicedo and Olga for the first goal

Improved performance after the goal

Martin-Prieto’s introduction in the game and Sevilla’s ascendency

Martin-Prieto and Sousa duel, Prieto completely dominating Sousa; Sousa’s injury

Athenea and Esther’s minute management

Excellent counter-attack for the second goal; Caicedo’s decision making

Caicedo’a maturity at 19

Toletti’s brilliant performance

Freja’s role, performance and trajectory

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)