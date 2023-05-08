 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread : May 8th, 2023

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou , Valyrian Steel, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Campeones, but there are no days off...City is tomorrow.

Look who is back training with the team:

Is there any chance Carlo starts him vs City?

Poll

Would you start Mendy vs City?

view results
  • 14%
    Yes
    (13 votes)
  • 85%
    No
    (74 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

Benzema: 25 Titles with Real Madrid

Modric extension: “Here we go!”

Mou would accept Real Madrid or PSG

Poll

If Carlo leaves or gets fired, would you sign Mourinho as coach for next season?

view results
  • 31%
    Yes
    (28 votes)
  • 68%
    No
    (62 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

