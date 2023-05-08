Daily Thread : May 8th, 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Campeones, but there are no days off...City is tomorrow.
No days off, Real Madrid are back in training today. pic.twitter.com/E9Zuvv63ay— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 7, 2023
Look who is back training with the team:
| JUST IN: Ferland Mendy is back in team training. #rmalive ✅ pic.twitter.com/2i5GrKmk1r— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 7, 2023
Is there any chance Carlo starts him vs City?
Poll
Would you start Mendy vs City?
-
14%
Yes
-
85%
No
Benzema: 25 Titles with Real Madrid
️ Carlo Ancelotti to Karim Benzema: “I have the honor to give you this shirt, congrats, you’re the greatest Karim.” ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Rqs3PY2JFb— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 7, 2023
Modric extension: “Here we go!”
| New deal until 2024 has been agreed between Luka Modrić and Real Madrid. He's expected to sign in the next days. Here we go! @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/eDQ63zc9BG— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 7, 2023
Mou would accept Real Madrid or PSG
| Mourinho REJECTED Chelsea's advances. He could accept two clubs — Real Madrid & PSG. @FabriceHawkins pic.twitter.com/ZaOo9Bjl6R— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 7, 2023
Poll
If Carlo leaves or gets fired, would you sign Mourinho as coach for next season?
-
31%
Yes
-
68%
No
