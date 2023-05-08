Ceballos out against Manchester City with thigh injury

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will miss Tuesday’s clash against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals with a thigh injury, according to reports published on the Spanish press. The club has not released an official medical report but Ceballos himself confirmed his injury prior to Saturday’s Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna.

Ceballos’ absence will hurt Real Madrid’s depth in the midfield. Luka Modric might not be 100% ready to play 90 intense minutes against City after recovering from his own injury and Ceballos has always managed to make an impact off the bench when given the chance.

The Spanish midfielder should be back for the return leg at the Etihad Stadium, although his role in that game will likely be a minor one given the circumstances. Ceballos is yet to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid and is set to become a free agent this summer.