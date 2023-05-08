Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: A brutal loss; Raul’s best XI; Endrick

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

3-0 loss against a relegation side – what went wrong?

Raúl’s decision to go with three centre backs

Does Vinícius Tobias get treated differently for being Brazilian?

What is Castilla’s best starting eleven?

Endrick’s situation at Palmeiras, and whether he should be moved to a different position

Arbeloa and Juvenil A continue to break all kinds of records

We digress and go on a long discussion where we disagree on whether the first team’s league campaign has been as bad as everyone thinks

And more

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)