Ancelotti: “I’d sign up now for the same as last season, conceding five if we score six”

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media and previewed the game as so: “We want to have a complete performance and travel for the away leg with an advantage. We know it will be a very demanding game. We’ll look to use our ability, quality and experience. I would sign up now for the same as last season, conceding five if we score six.”

Ancelotti on facing Haaland

Discussing the threat posed by Erling Haaland, the coach said: “He’s obviously very dangerous, but it’s not just him. They are a complete team overall. They seem unstoppable at times, but we’ll have our chances. I think they are a more complete team than they were last year. Gabriel Jesus was very dangerous, but he is different to Haaland. Maybe now they take more advantage of long balls, but the style is basically the same.”

Ancelotti on Modrić’s condition

Discussing Luka Modrić, Ancelotti confirmed that the Croatian is back and ready to go, after overcoming an injury. He stated: “He can play without a problem. He’s going to play.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga’s position

Discussing Eduardo Camavinga’s position and the fact the Frenchman is still playing so much at left-back, Ancelotti replied: “Camavinga is only a full-back when he doesn’t have the ball. In possession, he gets forward so much that he is like a midfielder. He’s not a full-back who plays very wide, which makes sense because Vinícius is there on that wing.”